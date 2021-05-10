CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) PT Raised to $38.00

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Shares of CRY opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Equities research analysts expect that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $195,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,852. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 601,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CryoLife by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CryoLife by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CryoLife during the first quarter worth $2,599,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CryoLife by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.