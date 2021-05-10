CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) PT Raised to $38.00

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of CRY opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.
In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $195,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,852. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 601,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CryoLife by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CryoLife by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CryoLife during the first quarter worth $2,599,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CryoLife by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
About CryoLife
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.
