Crowny (CRWNY) Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Crowny has a market cap of $8.51 million and $279,151.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.76 or 0.00607367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00068602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00245397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.56 or 0.01214790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.45 or 0.00750446 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

