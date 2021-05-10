Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Boosted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 58.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

CCI opened at $183.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.22. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

