Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

