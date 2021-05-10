Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRON. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Cronos Group to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Cronos Group stock traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,453. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$6.54 and a twelve month high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

