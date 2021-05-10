Critical Analysis: Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Swiss Re has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Swiss Re pays out 168.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Swiss Re and AIA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Re 0 5 5 0 2.50 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Re and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swiss Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swiss Re and AIA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Re $49.31 billion 0.63 $727.00 million $0.60 40.83 AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.36 $6.65 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Swiss Re.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty. The Life and Health segment includes property and casualty; and life and health sub-segments. The Corporate Solutions segment offers innovative insurance capacity to mid-sized and large multinational corporations across the globe. The Life Capital segment encompasses the closed and open life and health insurance books, as well as the ReAssure business and the primary life and health insurance business comprising elipsLife and iptiQ. The Group Items segment represents the administrative expenses of the corporate center functions that are not recharged to the operating segments. The company was founded on December 19, 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

