Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $16.96

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $16.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jonestrading started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $609.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 314,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 95,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

