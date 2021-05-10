Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes $419,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $229.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.38. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

