Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes $2.53 Million Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Global X Internet of Things ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNSR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 35,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81.

