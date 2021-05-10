Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 24,900 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:FLR opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
