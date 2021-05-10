Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 24,900 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLR opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

