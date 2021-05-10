Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.41 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

