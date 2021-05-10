Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

