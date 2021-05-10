Crew Capital Management Ltd. Invests $317,000 in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAD opened at $45.76 on Monday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17.

