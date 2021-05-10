Crew Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.48 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.