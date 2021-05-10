Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter.
Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$5.27 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.75.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.02.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.