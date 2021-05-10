Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.63 million. On average, analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $496.58 million and a PE ratio of 17.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.