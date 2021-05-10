Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

