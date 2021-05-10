Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

