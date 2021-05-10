Credit Suisse Group Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $29.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.50 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HP. B. Riley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

NYSE:HP opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $160,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $33,267,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after acquiring an additional 559,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

