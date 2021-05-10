Creative Planning Sells 13,200 Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 267,803 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 380,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 693,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.