Creative Planning Grows Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 320,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.