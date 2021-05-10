Creative Planning Acquires New Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,484 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of Exterran at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Exterran in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exterran by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exterran by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exterran by 10,412.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Exterran by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Exterran news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,136 shares in the company, valued at $533,494.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran Co. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

