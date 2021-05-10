Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.92

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.92 and last traded at $99.75, with a volume of 2098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.20.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Crane by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

