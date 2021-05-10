Cowen Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $58.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

Get GoodRx alerts:

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $34.74 on Monday. GoodRx has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $64.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $586,306.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,141,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,692,335.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,957,616 shares of company stock valued at $71,468,673.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.