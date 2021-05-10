Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $49,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $384.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

