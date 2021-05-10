Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.