Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP Sells $452,118.90 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $452,118.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,313.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Corning by 49.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 62,361 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $67,269,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

