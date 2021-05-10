Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,676 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

