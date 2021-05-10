Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 724,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,080,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

