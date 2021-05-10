Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1,004.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

