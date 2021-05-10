Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $5,507,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

