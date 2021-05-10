Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

