Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.