Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

