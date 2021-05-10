Cormark Comments on Wi-Lan Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wi-Lan in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

