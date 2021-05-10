CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.44.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $118.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average is $122.71. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

