Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Torray LLC

Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,205. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.