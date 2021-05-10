Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTB. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

