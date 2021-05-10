Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.92% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $110,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

CTB opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

