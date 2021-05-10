Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $706.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will announce sales of $706.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.85 million to $732.40 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $496.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE:CTB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.55. 352,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

