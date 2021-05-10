Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 805 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.