Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 20.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,543 shares of company stock worth $26,524,083. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $136.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.