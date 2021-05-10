Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,526,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,196,000 after purchasing an additional 902,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,219 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

PACB opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $10,594,800.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

