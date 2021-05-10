Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $277,000 in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,247,000 after acquiring an additional 176,248 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $69.33 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

