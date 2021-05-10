Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $276,217,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $129.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

