Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,546 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,546 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

MANH opened at $132.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

