Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,118 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $87.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

