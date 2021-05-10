Contrasting Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 4 0 0 0 1.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus price target of $2.56, indicating a potential downside of 29.02%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital N/A -8.30% -0.91% Highlands REIT -58.90% -6.07% -4.43%

Risk & Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 15.95, suggesting that its stock price is 1,495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Highlands REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.94 $364.10 million $1.92 1.88 Highlands REIT $37.35 million 3.50 $4.85 million N/A N/A

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital beats Highlands REIT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

