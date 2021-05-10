Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$2,000.00 Price Target at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1,910.57.

CSU stock opened at C$1,802.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$38.21 billion and a PE ratio of 91.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,808.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,659.59. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,366.66 and a 52 week high of C$1,921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 52.5400022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.228 per share. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

