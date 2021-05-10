Consolidated Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Universal Health Services makes up approximately 1.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

UHS stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $156.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.